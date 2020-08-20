Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery to be questioned by ED today

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery to questioned by ED today

The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the money laundering involved in Sushant Singh Rajput case and has questioned a lot of people related to the actor. Director Rumi Jaffery has been sent a summon and has been asked to appear at the office on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The late actor's family on Wednesday said that they believe that all those involved in the "dastardly crime" will be brought to justice as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over to probe the case. "Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. Today's development reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy," family said in a statement.

"We, Sushant's family, thank our friends, well-wishers, media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and Support for us," the statement added. The family "particularly thanked" Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for "setting the wheel of justice in motion."

Meanwhile, The ED has till date recorded the statement of several people in the case including Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, his ex-manager Shruti Modi, his personal staff Ritesh Mewati and Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh, his CA Sandeep Sridhar, and Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Catch all the updates related to the actor's death here:

