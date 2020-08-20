Thursday, August 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery to be questioned by ED today
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery to be questioned by ED today

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Director Rumi Jaffery has been sent a summon and has been asked to appear at the ED office on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.

New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2020 7:50 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the money laundering involved in Sushant Singh Rajput case and has questioned a lot of people related to the actor. Director Rumi Jaffery has been sent a summon and has been asked to appear at the office on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The late actor's family on Wednesday said that they believe that all those involved in the "dastardly crime" will be brought to justice as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over to probe the case. "Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. Today's development reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy," family said in a statement.

"We, Sushant's family, thank our friends, well-wishers, media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and Support for us," the statement added. The family "particularly thanked" Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for "setting the wheel of justice in motion."

Meanwhile, The ED has till date recorded the statement of several people in the case including Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, his ex-manager Shruti Modi, his personal staff Ritesh Mewati and Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh, his CA Sandeep Sridhar, and Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Catch all the updates related to the actor's death here:

 

 

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE updates

  • Aug 20, 2020 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shweta Singh Kirti congratulates fans and asks them to stay united

    Taking to Instagram, the late actor's sister wrote, "Congratulations to our extended family for this victory, this is the first step in the direction of a fair investigation nonetheless a major one...we need to stay united and fight relentlessly hereafter... NEVER EVER GIVE UP, till we find the truth!!"

  • Aug 20, 2020 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    CBI team will have to apply to BMC for quarantine exemption

    The BMC official, who did not wish to be named, said that as per the Maharashtra government's norms, visiting government officials on important duties and doctors on COVID-19 duty are exempted from the home quarantine rule for upto seven days' stay. But if officials from outside the state want to stay
    here for more than seven days, they will have to apply to the BMC for exemption, he said.

  • Aug 20, 2020 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery to appear before ED today

    A top ED official on Wednesday told IANS, "We have summoned Jafry to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) tomorrow." The ED has taken over the money laundering probe on the basis of the Bihar Police's FIR on the complaint of Sushant's father K.K. Singh on July 31. The CBI has also taken over the probe on August 6.

     

