Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Patna IPS officer 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai: DGP

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: New twists and turns are coming in every day ever since late actor's father K.K Singh filed a 6-page long FIR against his son's then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. ED will probe into the money laundering in regard to the transfer of Rs 15 crore. Catch all the updates related to the actor's death here.

New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2020 8:15 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: Bihar Police summons Siddharth Pithani
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: Bihar Police summons Siddharth Pithani

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has gained momentum. New twists and turns are coming in front of the Bihar police who are also investigating the matter now. It all happened when the late actor's father K.K Singh filed a 6-page long FIR against his son's then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. A lot of people have been re-investigated by the police in the case including director Rumi Jaffery, actor's cook, personal staff, etc. However, Rhea and her family are nowhere to be found. The 'Jalebi' actress on Friday came out in the public light and claimed that 'truth shall prevail." Meanwhile, a tug of war between the Bihar and the Mumbai Police seems to have taken place. Senior Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to assist the state police team probing the death of the Bollywood actor denied any lack of coordination between the two police forces. Catch all the updates related to the actor's death here:

 

Live updates :Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Investigation LIVE Updates

  • Aug 03, 2020 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Actor's sim cards weren't registered in his name

  • Aug 03, 2020 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Sushant's personal staff member on how the actor changed after meeting Rhea Chakraborty

    Ankit Acharya, Sushant's personal staff member revealed that he worked with him for 3 years from 2017 to 2019 July. Sushant's behavior was not like this when I was with him. Earlier, Rhea was not that close to him but overtook everything when we left the job. Before her, he was a very lively person and loved to talk about the moon after waking up. He used to visit his close friends and party with them. He was planning to launch a virtual reality game and also spoke about farming. He even took us to his farmhouse and said that he would take a break of four months. 

    (Namrata Dubey)

  • Aug 03, 2020 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Statement of Kushal Zaveri recorded

    Bihar police record the statement of Kushal Zaveri who is one of the friends of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, Mumbai Police had also recorded Kushal's statement.

    (Reported by Rajesh Kumar)

  • Aug 03, 2020 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shweta Singh Kirti expresses disppointment

    After the news of his 'forceful quarantine' of Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer from Patna spread, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her shock and disappointment over the non-cooperation of Mumbai Police through a video.

    READ MORE

  • Aug 03, 2020 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemns CBI probe demand

    "The case is now being politicised for political gains. The Mumbai Police is investigating the matter thoroughly and it is capable of getting at the truth," Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

    READ FULL STORY HERE

     

  • Aug 03, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar opens up on actor's death

    Sushant Singh Rajput's choreographer friend Ganesh Hiwarkar revealed that it was Sushant who had stopped him from committing suicide. He wondered how such a person could commit suicide himself. He said he suspects foul play in the matter and sought CBI inquiry into the case.

     

  • Aug 03, 2020 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Patna IPS officer probing case 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai: DGP

    Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday charged that Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer from Patna who is in Mumbai to probe a case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput''s death, has been "forcibly quarantined" by civic authorities in the metropolis. "IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today," Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Pandey tweeted.

     

  • Aug 03, 2020 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Bihar police looking for Rajput's flatmate Sidhharth Pithani

    Bihar police is looking for Sushant Singh Rajputs flatmate Siddharth Pithani to record his statement in the actor's death case but has failed to locate
    him so far, a top state police officer said on Sunday. Pithani is a creative content manager and flatmate of the late actor who was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Bihar police is looking for Siddharth Pithani to record his statement as he used to stay with the actor.

