Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty's statement recorded

Actress Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra police station on Thursday morning to record her statement in regards to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, widely rumoured to have been the late actor's girlfriend, arrived at the police station dressed in white and wearing a mask.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. It is reported that the actor was going through clinical depression over the past six months or so. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced in a video clip on his Twitter account that the police would investigate the cause of Sushant's depression.

So far, Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of Rajput's cook, caretaker and managers, along with close friend and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who was directing the actor in his upcoming film, "Dil Bechara".

Also Read: Kriti Sanon calls out trolls after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says, 'social media is fakest place

Also Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput deleted all Instagram posts after release of film Sonchiriya

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage