Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Here's what CBI official told Rhea Chakraborty when she gave an annoyed response

It was for the second time on Saturday that late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of the Bollywood actor. The Central Bureau of Investigation team after examining several other accused in the case has prepared a list of questions that it seeks answers from Rhea. When the CBI investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput started Rhea's second round of questioning at 2 pm, she got caught in the CBI's first question itself. During the course of questioning, the 'Jalebi' actress even lost her calm and responded in a loud voice in front of CBI officers after which SP Nupur Prasad told her that that CBI does not want to take any step in haste and so if she's innocent, she will have to prove it by cooperating in the investigation.

The federal agency asked how much does she consider herself responsible for Sushant's death? Was the sudden death of Sushant happened because of your sudden change in behaviour?

She was asked whether she thought that Sushant would take a suicide-like step after she left and whether she told anyone about what was going in her mind. The agency even asked if the late actor ever told her that he can kill himself.

The CBI told Rhea that despite being in a live-in relationship with Sushant, she would know the mental state of the actor just like her wife would do yet she did not take any responsibility, then why should they not arrest her for abetting his suicide.

'Are you ready to get any scientific test done if you are innocent?' asked CBI officials.

Rhea was sent a summon yesterday and is being questioned again by the agency today. As per reports, there will be a cross-examination of her statements with the actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth day in a row for questioning in the case, the official said.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 10.30 am, he said. A Mumbai Police vehicle escorted the car in which the two arrived at the guest house, he said.

Rajput's manager Samual Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house in the morning.

The SIT arrived in Mumbai from Delhi along with the forensic team after the Supreme Court ordered for a federal agency probe. The CBI has so far questioned Rhea's brother Showik, flatmate Pithani, personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant among others.

The CBI registered the case against Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown others after the case was transferred from the Bihar Police, who had registered the first FIR in the case on July 25 on a complaint by the deceased's father.

