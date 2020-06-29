Image Source : GOOGLE Sushant Singh Rajput's audition clip for Kai Po Che, PK will make you emotional, courtesy Mukesh Chhabra

Two weeks have passed ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death but neither his fans nor his closed ones are over with the grief. The actor committed suicide on June 14, 2020, and ever since, a close investigation is going on in the matter. The Mumbai Police has to date recorded the statements of 27 people including his friends and family and is probing into every angle. Meanwhile, everyone has been sharing their thoughts over his demise and remembering the late actor through his work. In the wake of the same, Sushant's friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, on Sunday, paid a tribute to the lost star by sharing a video comprising of his audition clips for films Kai Po Che and PK.

Taking to Instagram and sharing the beautiful montage, Mukesh wrote alongside, "Sushant Singh Rajput A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts... Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever cherished and celebrated Rest in Love #SushantSinghRajput."

Have a look:

Previously he shared a heartfelt note for him along with few throwback photos and wrote, "Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother , will always miss you and love you. मेरा भाई."

For the unversed, Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' happens to be the directorial debut of Mukesh who in his Insta post revealed that the actor had promised him to be a part of his first film. Further, he wrote, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him."

He continued, "There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you."

Dil Bechara is all set to stream online on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers. The film marks the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi and happens to be the remake of hit film 'The Fault In Our Stars.'

