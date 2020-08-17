Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUTSMILES Sushant Death Case: Spiritual healer alleges Rhea Chakraborty contacted him to treat actor's depression

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is getting complicated by the day. The actor was found dead on June 14 and was allegedly found hanging at his Mumbai residence. While the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has claimed that he was battling depression, Sushant's family refuses to believe it and has accused the Jalebi actress of abetment to suicide. Now, in the latest turn of events, a 'mystery' spiritual healer has come forward and revealed that Rhea Chakraborty contacted him to treat Sushant Singh Rajput's depression. He has also claimed that he had healed Sushant up to ninety percent.

The latest reports in Times Now reveal that Mohan Sadashiv Joshiv, the spiritual healer has claimed that he met Sushant and Rhea on November 22 and 23, 2019. He further stated that he met the actor twice or thrice and had healed him. In the conversation, Joshiv stated that he had lunch with Sushant and Rhea on November 23 and the actress had contacted him to heal Sushant. When asked if what he did was black magic, he claimed that it can be said 'white magic.'

Also, the spiritual healer revealed that Bandra Police had called him to record his statement but due to his age and health problems, he could not make it to the police station.

Meanwhile, Sushant's father K.K. Singh in his complaint to Bihar Police on July 25, alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son's Kotak Mahindra Bank account, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members on July 31.

The CBI on August 7 took over the probe into the June 14 death of Sushant from the Bihar Police and named six persons, including Rhea and her family members.

The ED so far has recorded the statement of Rhea, Showik, her father Indrajit, Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar, House Manager Samuel Mirands, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah, and Sushant's sister Mitu Singh.

Get all LIVE updates about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case here

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage