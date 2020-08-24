Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT1 Sushant Death Case: CBI finds 'inconsistencies' in Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh and Neeraj's statements

The CBI team probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Sunday took the late actor's personal staff back to his flat in Bandra for further questioning and to recreate the crime scene again. It also visited the Waterstone resort where he had spent two months and was there for over two hours as it tried to determine how Sushant was behaving when he was staying there.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team continued the questioning of Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as it found some "inconsistencies" in their statements, as per agency sources. The sources also said that Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant, who were also questioned earlier in the day after the agency had found some stark differences and inconsistencies in their statements, were, around 2.30 p.m., taken to the Bandra flat to be questioned separately on the chain of events on June 13 and 14.

Mumbai Police personnel, who had visited Sushant's flat on June 14 when the actor was found dead, were also present with the CBI and the forensic team.

The CBI has questioned Pithani thrice earlier and Neeraj thrice since Thursday after the team arrived in Mumbai from Delhi, as it seeks to ascertain what really happened between June 8 to June 14, when his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left for her house and who all visited his flat.

It also wants to find who all Sushant spoke to in absence of Rhea and how he was behaving when his sister stayed with him till June 12.

Later, the CBI team, along with the forensic team, again recreated the scene, after the forensic team raised some objections to the exercise it carried out on Saturday.

A team of forensic experts had arrived at the IAF-DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz area, to discuss the details of Saturday's findings from the late actor's flat and from the doctors of Cooper hospital where his post-mortem was conducted on June 15, agency sources said.

In the coming days, the team is soon expected to question Rhea and her family members.

An agency source also said the CBI will ask for the call detail records of Sushant, Rhea and others.

The CBI and CFSL teams reached Mumbai on Thursday evening and were exempted from the mandatory quarantine by the BMC.

The CBI had taken over the probe on August 6 on the orders of the Central government following a recommendation by the Bihar government in wake of an FIR lodged by Sushant's father, K.K. Singh, at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25.

The case was registered against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown persons.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing a money laundering angle in the matter.

On Friday, it recorded the statement of Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh in Delhi.

Earlier, the financial probe agency had recorded the statement of Sushant's father, sister Meetu Singh, besides Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Miranda, Shruti Modi, Pithani, Rumi Jaffery and several others.

