Sushant Case: Shibani Dandekar's Wiki page vandalised; Kushal Zaveri, Karanvir Bohra support Ankita Lokhande 

The Wikipedia page of anchor-actress Shibani Dandekar was vandalised and information in the page was distorted on Thursday afternoon, shortly after she criticised Ankita Lokhande, former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Not only this, but a lot of celebrities came out in the support of the Television actress including Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and television director Kushal Zaveri and Karanvir Bohra. Coming back to the Shibani's Wikipedia page, it reflected changed information on Thursday afternoon and she was termed as 'a gold digger scumbag' who 'has been in a polygamous relationship with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar.' The actress is being trolled on Twitter for taking a dig at Ankita Lokhande saying the latter wants two seconds of fame.

The description at the top of the page read: "Shibani Dandekar (born 27 August 1980) is an Indian singer, actress, anchor and a gold digger scumbag. She began her flop-career working as a television anchor in American television. Following her return to India, she began searching for a rich parasite who'll be hosting some fame to her. , so she settled for a B-Grade Oblivion Actor, Farhan Akhtar(50 years old). Other than being his temporary girlfriend, she pukes on Twitter with some 200K+ BOT-sycophants. She tweets stupid stuff without using her brain just to get fame , she has also shown support to criminals."

Not only this, but the Biography section also talks about the actress' relationship status as: "Dandekar has been in a polygamous relationship with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar since 2018." Shibani's Wikipedia page has since then been restored to its original form.

Kushal came in support of Ankita after Shibani called her a "princess of patriarchy". "I don't think Ankita has said anything wrong …she was with Sushant for more than 7 years…if anyone has the right to speak about this case it's her and Sushant's family members…and she never spoke against Rhea, infact Rhea started targeting her in all her paid PR interviews…someone needs to check the facts before demeaning Ankita," Kushal wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"I’ve known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I’ve seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn’t work out,they didn’t work out, but it’s sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande," Karanvir wrote on Twitter.

I've known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn't work out,they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande https://t.co/vq2yZis3Ia — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020

Shibani had criticised Ankita after she slammed late Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly allowing late Sushant Singh Rajput to consume drugs.

Shibani had written: "Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this 'witch-hunt' and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart than you."

This was in response to Ankita's assertion: "When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time."

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that came during investigation into his death case.

-With IANS inputs

