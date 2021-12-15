Surveen Chawla shares numbing details of facing casting couch and difficult period in film industry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURVEEN CHAWLA Surveen Chawla

Highlights Surveen began her showbiz journey with the TV show 'Kahiin to Hoga'

She also featured in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films apart from Bollywood movies

Surveen will be joining actor R Madhavan for Netflix's upcoming comedy drama titled 'Decoupled'

Known for her roles in films and shows like Hate Story, Ugly, Sacred Games season 2 among others, Surveen Chawla has come a long way. She started her career with television soap operas and soon after moved to films. Recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about difficult period in the film industry. Surveen also revealed that she has faced casting couch when she was working in the South Film industry. Speaking about her transition period from television to film, the actress opened up on being judged about her 'waist and chest size'.

When asked if she ever faced a moment where she was body-shamed and judged for a role, Surveen told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "Ya this was actually my first film meeting in Bombay that I went for. So I was doing television and then I went for this first meeting. You know it's their job to kind of get you in the space where you question yourself. And this happens to most women also where their appearance is questioned, their weight is questioned, what is your waist size is questioned, what is your chest size is questioned."

"It's just insane. What are the parameters for being here? What are they? It was a period where it, alongside all the casting couch that went on with it and then a lot from the south (film industry) actually and it was quite a difficult period...It was there but I don't think those are not the right parameters that define you or make you believe or disbelieve on where you want to be or where you are at," she added.

Surveen began her showbiz journey with the TV show 'Kahiin to Hoga' and went on to act in more small-screen projects. She also featured in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films apart from Bollywood movies.

She will be joining actor R Madhavan for Netflix's upcoming comedy drama titled 'Decoupled'.