Suriya's Soorarai Pottru to be remade in Hindi, to be directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru to be remade in Hindi

South superstar Suriya took to Twitter to make a big announcement about his blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru. The actor revealed that his film will be remade in Hindi and will be directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad herself. Making the big announcement, Suriya tweeted, "Excited to announce our association with @Abundantia_Ent lead by @vikramix for #SooraraiPottru in Hindi, Directed by #SudhaKongara."

Soorarai pottru has been one of the top films of 2020. After getting delayed multiple times, the film premiered on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on 12th November. Other than Suriya, it also starred Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurli. It also entered the Oscar 2021 race in the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and many other categories.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie was produced by Suriya. It is a biographical drama on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army officer, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Kongara, who is currently working on the script of the upcoming film with a set of writers, said she hopes the official Hindi remake also gets the same love as the original.

"I was instantly drawn to the story of ''Soorarai Pottru'', the story of Captain Gopinath, an adventurous maverick and an inspiring entrepreneur who epitomised the New India of the 90s. I''m grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this unique and amazing story in Hindi," the director further said.

"When Sudha first came to me with the idea of telling the story of my journey, I instantly agreed because of the sincerity with which she wanted to make the film as well as about the possibility of my journey inspiring young entrepreneurs, especially from rural towns and villages with meagre resources to chase their dreams and passions. I have been overwhelmed with the response to ''Soorarai Pottru'' and now eagerly look forward to the film''s Hindi adaptation," added Gopinath.

Soorarai Pottru Trailer:

Talking about the film, Suriya had said, "The moment I heard the script from director Sudha, I was sure it has to be told and I wanted to produce this film under 2D Entertainment. Essaying Capt. Gopinath’s character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product. I am glad that audiences across the world was able to watch 'Soorarai Pottru', on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecedented times.

This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience."