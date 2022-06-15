Suriya shares pic with Akshay Kumar as he shoots for cameo in Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake; fans react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SURIYA Suriya and Akshay Kumar

Suriya will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in super hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru's Hindi remake. Director Sudha Kongara's original film was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Confirming his cameo in the film, Suriya tweeted, "Akshay Kumar sir to see you as Vir was nostalgic! Sudha Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi in a brief cameo!" Actor Suriya, who played the lead in the original, chose to participate in the pooja of the Hindi remake, which features Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead.

Akshay shared Suriya's tweet and responded, "Thank you brother @Suriya_offl. Loving every moment shooting for the retelling of an inspirational story like #SooraraiPottru. And being in Chennai is all (heart) despite our strict captain

Fans reactions

Both Akshay and Suriya's fans are on cloud nine to witness both the stars in one frame. They took to social media and expressed their excitement. One of them wrote, "You and dhanush are great actor from tamil cinema... I like you 2 more than any other tamil stars... This pic made my day." Another fan wrote, "Maybe we can Suriya in a full-length role in Hindi soon."

About the film

The Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru is being produced by Suriya's production house, 2D Entertainment, along with Abudantia Entertainment and Cape Good Films on a lavish scale. 2D Entertainment will be making its debut in Hindi film production with this film. Sudha Kongara, who directed the Tamil version of 'Soorarai Pottru', is directing the Hindi version also. Niketh Bommi is the cinematographer of this film, which has music by G V Prakash.

Suriya had flown to Mumbai to participate in the inaugural function of the Hindi version after Akshay Kumar made a request to him.

-with IANS inputs