Image Source : TWITTER/SURESHRAINA Suresh Raina shares emotional video with Sushant Singh Rajput, demands justice

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to social media to share a heartfelt video with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was allegedly found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14. The CBI has been investigating the mysterious death and questioning the domestic staff and people present at his home on the day of his death. As the investigation continues, Sushant's family and friends are hoping for justice. Raina also shared an emotional video and demanded justice for the actor.

The video shows an iPad with Sushant’s image on it, while the song Jaan Nisaar from his film Kedarnath plays in the background. He wrote, "Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! I have full faith on our government & it’s leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration!"

Earlier, Suresh Raina had shared a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput in his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story look. He had written, "It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail."

On August 19, the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe Sushant's death, and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI. On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money laundering angle in the matter. It has so far recorded the statement of Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and his father in Delhi, besides another sister Meetu Singh, Rhea, her brother and father, Miranda, Shruti Modi, Pithani, Rumi Jaffery and several others in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina on August 15 bid adieu to international cricket, thus bringing curtains down to a stellar career spanning 13 years. He represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. Raina will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage