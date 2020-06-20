Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDDHARTH_PITHANI Sure you’re somewhere around Andromeda Galaxy right now: Sushant Singh Rajput's manager pens heartfelt note

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has shaken the entire country and left everyone in grief and anger. Now, the late actor's creative manager and friend Siddharth Pithani has penned down an emotional post on Instagram. He wrote, "As we were waiting to board a flight to your home town, you played a string of videos from your phone. From a live performance of you on stage, a small documentary on supermassive black hole and a cricket match. A brother, a friend, a teacher and a mentor. I'm sure you're somewhere around Andromeda Galaxy right now. " have a safe journey back in to cosmos" Rest in peace sushant sir, Buddha miss you."

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites in Mumbai was attended by close friends and actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey, and others and post the rites, ex-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the Mumbai Police for interrogation as the police is investigating Sushant’s death, and the actress was investigated for nine hours.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left many unanswered questions in the minds like was it a suicide or a murder? Fans and loved ones of the actor debate of nepotism in the industry.

