Superstar Chiranjeevi completes 43 years in Tollywood, proud son Ram Charan send wishes for 'Appa'

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi completed a milestone in his career as he completed 43 years in the regional film industry. On Wednesday, the actor reminiscised his old days and shared a throwback picture on social media alongside a heartfelt note. And now his son and actor Ram Charan has shared his excitement by sharing a collage picture of his dad from his first and latest film. The same shows Chiranjeevi from his debut film Pranam Khareedu and from Acharya in which the father-son will be seen sharing screen space for the very first time. Conveying best wishes to his Appa, Ram Charan wrote, "43 years and still counting!My Appa @KChiruTweets."

Speaking about Chiranjeevi's picture, it happened to be from his debut film. Thanking his fans, the actor wrote alongside, "On 22 August, I took birth as a human. On 22 September, I took birth as an actor. I express my gratitude for all the audience who have since encouraged me. I especially thank my fans, who love me the most."

Both the posts caught the attention of their fans and soon fans started filling the comments section with congratulory posts and heart emojis.