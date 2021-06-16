Super-fit Milind Soman flaunts shirtless beef in new post, urges fans to workout

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Milind Soman flaunts shirtless beef in new post, urges fans to workout

Actor-model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman never forgets to workout. At 55, Milind Soman continues to defy the laws of aging. On Wednesday evening, Milind posted a video and a picture on Instagram that would give serious complex to guys half his age. Along with it, he penned a motivational post for his followers, urging them to take some time out of their busy schedules to indulge themselves in any kind of physical activity. The Instagram post captures a shirtless Milind in the mood for fitness therapy.

The picture sees him flaunt rippling biceps and chiselled abs. The model-actor looks away from the camera to strike an attitude pose. If anything at all gives away his age, it his carefully trimmed grey-white beard and matching hair. The video sees Milind doing 40 push-ups. He goes non-stop till number 39, looks up at a camera while resting for a couple of seconds and smiles, and then completes the final push-up.

Milind reveals his mantra of fitness in the caption. "Never forget the basics. Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that's all I need how many in 60secs? No excuses of no time, no space, no equipment, being able to move your own body weight is good enough. Just keep trying to increase the number of push-ups in a minute. It's a good goal to start with, and a great goal to finish with!" he wrote.

Earlier this month, the actor was even managed to achieve his first 10,000 km run after recovering from Covid.

On the professional front, Milind was last seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" as Dr Aamir Warsi. The series also featured Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.

(With IANS Inputs)