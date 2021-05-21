Super Dancer Chapter 4: Malaika Arora says 'Amrita & I have lots in common with sisters Karisma-Kareena Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA Malaika Arora says 'Amrita & I have lots in common with sisters Karisma-Kareena Kapoor

On dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, actress and one of its judge Malaika Arora has opened up on how close she is to Kapoor sisters. The actress said that she and her sister Amrita Arora is share a great bond with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Malaika finds a lot of similarities between the two sets of siblings. The actress revealed that all four of them love food. She also spoke about the importance of friendship and said that one must never lose touch with friends.

"Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain. We are very similar… Humare kafi likes and dislikes similar hain. But humara group ka naam har hafte change hota hai. It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai. So, everything revolves around food," Malaika said.

"Do not forget each other. You will grow up and become big in your respective fields, but keep this friendship together. Call up and message each other. This friendship will be special and you will always remember it," she added on the sets of 'Super Dancer: Chapter 4' that airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With IANS inputs)