Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty shares stunning pic, says 'No force more powerful than woman determined to rise'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is back on the sets of the dance reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 4', almost a month after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case. It was after Kundra's arrest that she skipped the episodes and was replaced by some guest judges. However, she returned to the show for the weekend. On Saturday, the actress took to her verified Instagram account and posted pictures of a photoshoot from the episode of the show.

Shilpa looked gorgeous in a beautiful blue-and-pink saree, to say the least. Alongside the photos, Shilpa penned a strong message. "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise," she wrote. At once her friends and colleagues from the showbiz rushed to the comment section to extend their support to her.

Sussanne Khan commented on the post writing, "Absolutely." Jacqueline Fernandez too reacted to the pic. she wrote, "You look stunning and you will always inspire." Geeta Kapur, Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan were among other celebrities who dropped a comment on Shilpa's post.

Meanwhile, during the episode, Shilpa got emotional and couldn't hold back her tears. After watching a performance inspired by Rani Laxmi Bai, Shilpa spoke about how even today women have to fight for their rights, identity and for their children.

Earlier this month, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media to issue a statement, saying she and her family do not deserve a media trial. Her statement came after her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was sent into judicial custody in a case pertaining to the alleged production and distribution of porn content.

In her statement, the actress had said she will not comment on the case as it is subjudice and also requested the media for some privacy saying the past few days have been challenging for her "on every front".

