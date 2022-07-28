Sunny Leone to star in Anurag Kashyap's next film, actress says 'dreams do come true'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone and Anurag Kashyap

Sunny Leone is on cloud nine as she will be collaborating with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actress on Thursday shared a picture with Anurag and shared that her journey in the Hindi film industry by no means has been "easy". She also called it a "dream come true." Sunny penned a long note alongside a happy picture. "Yes my smile is "ear to ear" because dreams do come true! I never in a million years thought someone as amazing like @anuragkashyap10 would take a chance on me. My journey has been amazing but by no means "easy"."

She added, "After so many years of being in India and in Bollywood I received a call asking if I would audition for a Anurag film."

The 41-year-old actress says she will never forget that Anurag took this chance.

"There are moments in life where everything changes this is my moment in my head and heart. No matter how things turn out you took a chance on me Anurag Sir and I will never forget that in my life. Thank you for letting me be a part of your amazing film. @dirrty99 & @sunnyrajani my steady rocks guiding me love you!."

Take a look:

She did not share details about the project.

Anurag also shared pictures with Sunny and Daniel and wrote, "Thank You @sunnyleone for being part of our film.. you were amazing and it was so incredible working with you."

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012 and shifted her focus to mainstream acting with 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela' and 'Mastizaade'. She played the lead role in MX Player web series Anamika, which was released earlier this year. She will be seen next in a song from Arjun Rampal's film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The film is slated to release next year.

