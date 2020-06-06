Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone takes daughter Nisha to first horse-riding lesson, shares adorable pics

Sunny Leone is a proud mother to her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. The actress, who is currently in the US with her husband Daniel Weber and family, took Nisha to her first horse-riding lessons recently and, posted some adorable pictures of the mother-daughter moment. Taking to Instagram, Sunny Leone shared two pictures and wrote, "Taking my little girl Nisha to her first riding lesson. She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha...So proud of you!."Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber also have two sons-Noah and Asher.

Sunny Leone\s bond with her daughter Nisha is really unmissable. The Jism 2 actress loves to spend with her little angel and, often shares lovely pictures and videos of her.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur (Maharashtra) when she was 21-months-old. The actress in an earlier interview revealed that she would definitely let Nisha know that she is adopted. "Yes! Indeed we have to disclose this fact to her. Right from the adoption papers and every minute thing we have of her, will be shown to her. Nisha will have to know the fact that her mother did not abandon her. She bore her for nine months. I am not her real mom. But I am connected to her soul. I am her mom after adopting her," she was quoted as saying to Deccan Chronicle.

Earlier, Sunny Leone was seen feeding a giraffe. She shared a video of the same and wrote, "Felt so blessed we could support this wildlife learning center in the middle of two crisis’ they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage