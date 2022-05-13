Sunny Leone's steamy dance numbers often remind fans of Helen. Look at actress' massive hit songs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's steamy dance numbers have made fans go gaga over her. The Bollywood actress has time and again impressed all with her spectacular dance moves and sex appeal. It was with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 5 that she was introduced to the Indian audience as an emerging star. Even though she did not win the reality show, fans loved how gracefully she played the game which is known for its controversies. Sunny managed to imprint her name as one of the most sought after contestants to have appeared on the show to date.

Given her growing popularity, she was chosen as the leading lady for the Bollywood film Jism 2. Sunny made her debut opposite Randeep Hooda. The Canadian-born Indian-American actress has certainly marched her way up since then. For the unversed, Sunny is not her real name, it is Karenjit Kaur Vohra. As Sunny was making her name as an actress, it was her dance songs that caught everybody's attention.

From Baby Doll to Laila Main Laila and from Pink Lips to Trippy Trippy, Sunny made everybody awestruck with her sizzling performances. Something that only Helen could do with her songs. It took no time for fans to draw parallels between them. The hype rose so much that a film titled Helen was also planned with Sunny in the lead. Although it had nothing to do with the comparisons, in fact, it was a move to bid adieu to Sunny's item girl image. However, the spy thriller film was shelved and things didn't proceed any further.

Watch some of the best dance numbers featuring Sunny Leone:

1. Baby Doll

Film: Ragini MMS 2

Singers: Meet Brothers, Kanika Kapoor

2. Laila Main Laila

Film: Raees

Singers: Pawni Pandey, Ram Sampath

3. Pink Lips

Film: Hate Story 2

Singers: Meet Brothers, Khushboo Grewal

4. Paani Wala Dance

Film: Kuch Kuch Locha Hai,

Singers: Arko, Ikka

5. Trippy Trippy

Film: Bhoomi

Singer: Neha Kakkar

6. Saiyaan Superstar

Film: Ek Paheli Leela

Singer: Tulsi Kumar

7. Laila Teri Le Legi

Film: Shootout At Wadala

Singers: Mika Singh & Anand Raaj Anand​

8. Desi Look

Film: Ek Paheli Leela

Singer: Kanika Kapoor​

9. Chaar Botal Vodka

Film: Ragini MMS 2​

Singer: Yo Yo Honey Singh

10. Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda

Film: Arjun Patiala

Singer: Guru Randhawa​

Sunny Leone is much more than just being an actress. She is also a loving wife to Daniel Weber and a doting mother of three. The two adopted a girl from Latur and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. They welcomed twins -- Noah and Asher -- via surrogacy.