Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone, PETA India to donate 10,000 meals to Delhi migrant workers

Sunny Leone has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed 10,000 migrant workers in the city.

"We are facing a crisis, but together with compassion and solidarity we will come out ahead. I'm delighted to join hands with PETA India again -- this time to get protein-packed vegan meals to thousands in need," Sunny said.

The meals consist of daal and rice or 'khichdi' and often fruit.

Sunny was named PETA India's Person of the Year in 2016 and previously starred in the organisation's campaigns in support of vegan fashion, vegetarian eating, and dog and cat adoption and sterilisation. PETA and Sunny will donate food through Uday Foundation.

Earlier, Sunny Leone had urged everyone to fight Covid-19, saying it is time to get vaccinated. She posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen a blue lace leotard paired with a tan jacket, smiling at the camera.

"Let's take the fight to #covid_19. It's time to get Vaccinated!! Vaccinate yourself and your loved ones to give everyone especially the Frontline warriors a fighting chance against the pandemic!!" Sunny wrote alongside the image.