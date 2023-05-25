Sunny Leone's oops moment saved by Anurag Kashyap at 'Kennedy' Cannes 2023 premiere | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INSTAGRAM/ SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone's oops moment

Director Anurag Kashyap and lead stars of his film "Kennedy" Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone made an appearance at the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival ahead of the movie's world premiere. The film was showcased under the Midnight Screenings section of the prestigious film gala at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Sunny Leone looked stunning in her satin dress with high-slit featuring a beautiful long train at the screening of her film Kennedy during the Cannes Film Festival 2023. While the actress looked graceful, she suffered an oops moment as the air blew her gown. Well, no need to worry, Sunny had her director for the rescue.

A video from the Kennedy premiere shows Sunny and Anurag walking the red carpet with Rahul Bhat. As they stopped to pose for the cameras, strong gusty winds made Sunny's dress a little mess to handle. Anurag helped her out by trying to set it properly on the red carpet. She wore a one-shoulder high-slit pink gown for the premiere designed by Naja Saade. For the glam, she kept her hair tied in a sleek bun and opted for diamond earrings and embellished heels. Watch.

Also, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram account to thank the filmmaker for giving her 'the proudest moment of my career so far'. "Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both! #kennedy @festivaldecannes @zeestudiosofficial," she captioned a series of pictures from the red carpet. After making a red carpet debut in red velvet outfit, Sunny opted for a pink satin gown during the premiere of her film 'Kennedy'.

In another post, Leone said the premiere of "Kennedy" at Cannes was "an amazing moment" for her and the entire team. and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema," she added. Bhat re-shared videos from the screening of the noirish thriller on his Instagram Stories, in which the trio could be seen feeling emotional after receiving a standing ovation for the film.

Anurag Kashyap, a Cannes regular, wore a black bandhgala suit. His friend and long-time collaborator Vikramaditya Motwane, "Kennedy" co-producer Kabir Ahuja and veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also attended the premiere of the film. Ahead of the screening, Ranjan Singh dropped a picture featuring the Kennedy team. He captioned the post, "And we're ready! Kennedy Premieres @festivaldecannes. Moment of a lifetime!"

"Kennedy" follows the titular character, played by Bhat, working for a corrupt police force with scores to settle.

