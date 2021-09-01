Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUNNYLEONE Sunny Leone is enjoying Maldives vacation by popping champagne & chilling with kids. See pics

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone who recently graced the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT has now headed for a vacation to the Maldives. Taking to Instagram, she has shared stunning pictures from her beach vacation and has left everyone impressed. Her postcard picture from the exotic location features Sunny wearing an aqua blue bikini while taking a dip in the sea. Not just her but even the picturesque backdrop of the waterline kissing the horizon gave everyone major holiday cravings. Not only this but she even treated everyone with adorable glimpses of her three kids -- Noah, Asher and Nisha making a splash in the sea.

Alongside the picture, Sunny shared on Instagram, she wrote, "Here we go! Vaca time at Sun Siyam Olhuveli." Apart from this, a boomerang video was uploaded with a caption reading, "Welcome to heaven! No riff-raff allowed! Except me! Time to party and celebrate life!"

Sunny was accompanied by herhusband Daniel Weber and their kids - daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah. She shared glimpses of what the kids did during their stay. Have a look:

On the professional front, Sunny who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 5 made her Bollywood debut through Jism 2. She went on to do movies like-- Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela. Apart from this, she is even popular for hosting MTV dating show Splitsvilla along with Rannvijay Singha.

Her future projects include Sreejith Vijayan directorial multilingual film 'Shero' which will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from this she will play a crucial role in cricketer-actor Sreesanth's debut Bollywood film 'Patta' directed and scripted by R Radhakrishnan.