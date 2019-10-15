Peep into Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's daughter Nisha's Frozen-themed 4th birthday celebration

Actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber celebrated the fourth birthday of their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber on Monday. The dotting parents have been preparing for their daughter's special day for quite sometime and they surprised her by organizing a special Frozen-themed birthday party for her. The couple's twin sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber were also present at the moment and the pictures and video from the birthday party are now floating on the internet.

The duo shared pictures on their respective Instagram profile. Sharing the picture, Sunny wrote, "Happy birthday to my little angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You are the light in our day and are an angel from God! Happy birthday baby girl!"

Have a look at the cake-cutting moment:

Just a few days back, Sunny and Danielw were spotted shopping stuff toys for their princess. They both even shared pictures on Instagram from their shopping spree. Sunny wrote, "Just can’t help myself!! Can’t go home empty handed :)," "Nisha’s birthday tomorrow! Have stopped at 3 @hamleys_india in 3cities! So many presents! #missionmommy."

While Daniel wroet, "When my idea is so great and she steals it !!!!! @sunnyleone. 3 different @hamleys_india in 3 cities and 1 day !!!! Working hard :)," "Quick stop to pick up Bear !!!! #nishakaurweber !!!"

