Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber buy new house in Mumbai, enjoy pizza with kids

Actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have bought a new house in Mumbai. Taking to her social media, Sunny shared pictures from her new abode. Not just this, Sunny-Daniel Weber and their three kids--daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher--also enjoyed a pizza party on the floor. The actress posted pictures from her new house and wrote about beginning a 'new chapter in her life in India.'

In one of the photos, Daniel can be seen carrying Sunny in his arms as they happily enter their house. "Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Well, Sunny and Daniel also have a house in Los Angeles, where the couple flew to last year after the coronavirus pandemic began.

Sunny Leone, is an avid social media user and keeps sharing photos of her family, giving fans a peek into her personal life. She is one helluva diva who has every now and then known for setting the internet on fire with her stunning pictures. The actress recently shared a few words of wisdom with a stunning picture of herself. Taking to the Instagram handle, Sunny shared a pic that captures her in close-up, sporting a no make-up look. She has a faraway look in the eyes.

"Reflect !!!! Because it all changes so fast !!!" Sunny wrote as caption.

On the professional front, Sunny was currently shooting for her upcoming film, the psychological thriller "Shero" before COVID-19 induced lockdown guidelines. Also, the beautiful actress is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show "Anamika", which is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller and is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

