Sunny Deol treats fans with birthday gift, announces new film titled Jaat | See poster

On the occasion of his 67th birthday, Gadar 2 actor announced his new film titled Jaat. Along with the film announcement, the actor also unveiled its first poster featuring himself in a rogue avatar. The actor, who is known for his handpump scene in Gadar, is seen holding a giant ceiling fan in his hands. ''Introducing the man with a national permit for MASSIVE ACTION @iamsunnydeol in and as #JAAT #SDGM is #JAAT MASS FEAST LOADING,'' he wrote along with the poster.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by the Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat aims to be a cinematic experience filled with high-octane action and gripping drama. The first look poster features Deol in a commanding and intense pose, perfectly setting the stage for the film's dynamic narrative.

Sunny Deol, known for his powerful performances and magnetic screen presence, is collaborating with Malineni, a director acclaimed for seamlessly blending intense action with compelling storytelling.

Together, they aim to redefine the action genre and deliver a film that resonates with viewers across the nation. The cast of Jaat also includes Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

The film is backed by leading production companies. The music is composed by the acclaimed Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi takes charge of cinematography. Navin Nooli will oversee editing, and Avinash Kolla will be responsible for production design. Furthermore, the film's action sequences, choreographed by An Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, promise to deliver breathtaking stunts that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel. The sequel to the 2001 release returned to the big screens after a long gap of 22 years. The film went on to become a massive box office success and was among the highest-grossers of 2023.

