Sunny Deol receives special welcome at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur; check latest photos

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol became a part of the first official ‘jatha’ and attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan on Saturday. The actor was extremely happy to have visited the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib and seek blessings on the occasion of 550th Guru Nanak Jayanti. After attending the ceremony, the actor expressed his hope that in the future, this step of maintaining peace between India and Pakistan will prevail.

Sunny Deol joined Prime minister Narendra Modi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Manmohan Singh at the ceremony. Taking to his Twitter, the actor shared a few photos from his visit and wrote, “इंसानियत ज़िंदाबाद। आज जगत गुरु बाबा नानक जी की कृपा से बहुत बड़ा दिन है। मेहर करो दाता जी। धन्य गुरु नानक देव जी।“ The actor also claimed that his visit was very nice and the corridor will further help ‘in maintaining peace (between India and Pakistan). This was ours beginning towards it."

For the unversed, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan is the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. The Kartarpur corridor connects Gurudwara Darbar Sahib to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. India and Pakistan’s PMs Narendra Modi and Imran Khan opened the route on Pakistan’s side ahead of 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Talking about his experience, Sunny Deol told media, “The people (in Pakistan) show a lot of love. This is a great initiative and I hope things will continue like this.” He concluded saying, “What’s the point of fighting, there should be love only.”

