Sunny Deol's son Rajveer makes shocking claims, says 'Family didn't want me to become actor'

Rajveer Deol, the younger son of Sunny Deol, says his family was not in favour of him joining the movie industry because of its unpredictable nature. The starkid is making his acting debut with romantic drama 'Dono', which also launches veteran actor Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria’s daughter Paloma. The film is directed by first-time filmmaker Avnish, who is Sooraj Barjatya's son.

Rajveer's statement

"My parents never wanted me to become an actor. They wanted me to study and do something else. It’s because this industry is so unpredictable. You are happy for a second and (feel) miserable the next. In fact, my father got a hit (‘Gadar 2’) after 22 years. But unfortunately, I fell in love with acting,” Rajveer revealed at the trailer launch of 'Dono', which was attended uncles Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol and father Sunny Deol.

Rajveer said he fell in love with acting because he was surrounded by actors and thought 'this is how you got the bread home'.

"I was always influenced by movies and loved acting. I felt one could just disguise themselves in the characters. So, this is what I wanted to do. My family advised me to work hard. They told me not to be a star and become an actor first as the characters will get more work and that is what I want to do," he added.

Rajveer said his father Sunny Deol taught him to 'never give up'. "What dad has taught me is dedication and determination. He has the strongest back ever, he carries his whole life on his back."

Sunny Deol's statement

Sunny Deol, who was present at the event, said he has seen 'Dono' and as a parent he is full of pride, joy and confidence but he also feels scared. "You all must have seen a film that I had produced called ‘Socha Na Tha’, which I am very proud of. This is like that one actually, even better. In this film, the director has done an excellent job in portraying weddings, how the younger generations perceive them, and their outlook on relationships," he added.

About Dono

Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film 'Dono' on Monday unveiled the film’s official trailer. Taking to Instagram, Rajshri Productions shared the trailer which they captioned, "Drum Roll! The wait is finally over #Dono #TrailerOutNow Film In Cinemas - 5th October #SaveTheDate."

"Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two Strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

(With PTI inputs)

