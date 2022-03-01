Sunny Deol shares sneak peek of dad Dharmendra's first vintage car, says, 'It's been wild ride'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL Sunny Deol is gearing for the release of his upcoming film Gadar 2.

Taking a walk down memory lane, actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday reminisced the countless memories he made in his father- veteran superstar Dharmendra's first vintage car. Taking to his Instagram handle, Deol shared a black and white picture featuring himself posing in his dad Dharmendra's first vintage car. "It's been a wild ride.. With my dad's vintage Fiat, the first car he ever bought and the countless memories I made in them," he captioned the post.

Several fans and fellow celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and showered love for the actor. Sunny Deol's younger brother Bobby Deol also left a string of fire emoticons in the comments section. One of the fans wrote, "Superrrrrrrr se uperrrrrrrrrrrr Sunny Deol Sir." Another said, "Sir Aap Ka style hi alag hai."

Sunny often shares pictures and videos with his father, Dharmendra. The father-son were also seen spending great time together in the mountains.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol is currently set for the release of the much-awaited film 'Gadar 2', which is a sequel to the 2001 action film. After 25 days of shoot, Sunny Deol announced the wrap of the first schedule with an emotional message saying "Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed” with pictures of Tara Singh. The picture shows sunny Deol as Tara Singh looking majestic with kindness in his eyes.

The sequel is directed by Anil Sharma under the Zee Studios production. The film is scheduled for a 2022 release.

