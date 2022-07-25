Sunny Deol shares heartwarming pic with Dharmendra & Bobby Deol amid reports of his surgery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol recently made headlines after reports of him getting treatment in the United States surfaced on the internet. His fans expressed their concerns and bombarded social media platforms with their wishes and prayers. Recently, Sunny took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable post with his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol which has come as a sigh of relief for his well-wishers. Sharing the priceless picture, Sunny wrote, "Happiness is Loving And Being Loved. That’s what Life Is. #life #love #loved."

Take a look:

In the picture, the three Deols can be seen smiling ear to ear as they pose for the camera. Sunny looked dashing in a black blazer paired with dark blue denim. Dharmendra on the other hand looked extremely handsome in the brown blazer. Bobby can be seen wearing a casual denim shirt.

Netizens reactions

In no time, Sunny's fans and friends from the industry dropped their reactions in the comments section. Bobby Deol also reacted to the post and wrote, "Love you." Actor Rahul Dev also dropped the red heart emoji in the comments. A fan wrote, "God bless you all sir." "Ye jodi hmesa slamat rhe," said another. A fan also said, "Get well soon Sunny sir."

Sunny Deol's health update

Sunny Deol missed this year's presidential elections as he was in the US for treatment as he injured his back a few weeks ago while shooting for a film. He underwent treatment in Mumbai for a week and then had to fly to the US for the surgery.

Sunny Deol's upcoming projects

Sunny has an impressive lineup of films to look forward to. He will next be seen in Baap'. He will be seen sharing the screen with other Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff. He also has Sooriya, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Joseph. Apart from these, Sunny will be bringing back the sequels of his much popular films with Gadar 2 and Apne 2.

