Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol warns against fake Twitter account in his name

Bollywood actor Karan Deol has warned social media users about an impostor operating a fake Twitter profile in his name. Deol, who made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, took to his Instagram account on Thursday evening to share a screen shot of the fake Twitter handle, which has a display picture of him and his actor-politician father Sunny Deol.

"Hi Guys, it has come to my attention that the above Twitter account is being used in my name to spread hateful information and is causing serious social disharmony. I would like to once again clarify that this is not me and I do not have a Twitter account," he wrote. He also urged his fans to report against the fake Twitter page.

Karan Deol, 30, wants to continue his family's legacy and star in action films. In an interview earlier, he said, "I love action, so I would love to do a lot of action movies. But I would also love to do an animated voiceover. I would love to do comedy and would also love to play a villain. Any script or character that excites me and touches my heart, I would love to do it. I feel for an actor, it is important to step out of your comfort zone because that is the only time you actually grow so."

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in "Apne 2", in which he will feature alongside his father, grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol. The film will be directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the 2007 hit drama, and will be produced by Deepak Mukut.

