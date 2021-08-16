Sunny Deol recreates 'tarikh pe tarikh' dialogue with Rahul Dravid’s 'Indiranagar ka gunda' twist | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL Sunny Deol

Even after two decades, Sunny Deol's 'Tarikh Pe Tarikh' stands fresh. The actor who mouthed this iconic and memorable dialogue in the 1993 film Damini recently treated his fans by recreating it. However, he added a twist to it. Giving it a hilarious spin, he took reference from Rahul Dravid's viral 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' ad. Sharing an Instagram video, the actor wrote, "Nahi hona mujhe viral yaar!"

In the video, the actor is asked to recite the dialogue. However, the person listening to him isn’t satisfied and asks the actor to say it again with more feel and emotion. after two attempts, a seemingly annoyed tears the script saying, “Who do you think I am? Indiranagar ka gunda?”

For the unversed, some time back former cricketer Rahul Dravid's video went viral on social media in which he was spotted shouting at fellow commuters at a traffic signal. The video was for an IPL advertisement where he was seen yelling, "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main."

Talking about Damini, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is a crime drama film starring Meenakshi Seshadri in the title role alongside Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles and Aamir Khan in a special appearance. The story of the film revolves around a woman and her fight against society for justice. The film is considered to be one of the best women-centric films ever made in Bollywood. Sunny Deol plays the role of an alcoholic lawyer and the role gained him a Filmfare as well as National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for 1993.

On the work front, Sunny Deol will next be seen in R. Balki's new film, a thriller also starring Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. The upcoming film is expected to be released in early 2022.

On getting Sunny Deol to join the ensemble, Balki couldn't hide his excitement: "I am ecstatic to be working with Sunny, an actor whose booming screen presence conveys so much. Am glad he is back and hoping this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography."

Don't miss these:

Kareena has adorable birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan, posts perfect family pic with Taimur, Jeh

Amitabh Bachchan's Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai song gets Sri Lankan twist from granddaughter Navya

Rhea Chakraborty heartbroken to see condition of women, minorities in Afghanistan