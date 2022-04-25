Sunny Deol's look from his next 'Soorya' LEAKED! Actor sports salt & pepper look for 'Joseph' remake

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sunny Deol's look from upcoming film Soorya leaked

Bollywood star Sunny Deol is currently shooting in Jaipur for his next titled 'Soorya', a hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller 'Joseph' and his look from the upcoming film has been leaked. Obtained by IANS, in the picture Sunny is seen sporting a heavy beard and his hair is combed back. The actor is seen sitting on a staircase dressed in a simple brown coloured cotton shirt paired with grey pants and brown sandals.

Talking about the character, a source from the film close to IANS, shared: "He had all the happiness but then the journey of life took away his happiness and he was left with hate, anger and vengeance. But 'Soorya' found a purpose."

The film will be directed by M. Padmakumar, who helmed the original one too. Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

Image Source : TWITTER Sunny Deol's look from upcoming film Soorya leaked!

Apart from this, Sunny will be seen in 'Gadar 2'. He and Ameesha Patel will return together to the big screen after 20 years for the sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', the top-grossing blockbuster that was released in 2001. Scheduled to release later this year, 'Gadar 2' also features director Anil Sharma's son, the actor Utkarsh Sharma, who had appeared in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' as the child of the characters played by Deol and Patel.

The plot of 'Gadar 2' has been kept under wraps. The original film was loosely based on the tragic love story between British Indian Army World War II veteran Boota Singh and a young Muslim woman named Zainab against the backdrop of the Partition.

He also has 'Apne 2', starring the three generations of the Deol family -- Dharmendra, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol. Details about films have been kept under wraps.