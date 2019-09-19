Sunil Grover shares adorable picture and reveals his childhood wish

Sunil Grover, who dominated Television and Bollywood with his comic timing and acting, posted a cute childhood picture on Instagram. In this photo, he can be seen with a girl wearing a t-shirt with a tricolor imprinted on it. In the caption, he revealed his childhood wish and said that he wanted to become an astronaut back then and wanted to see the stars.

Captioning the picture, he posted on Instagram, he captioned it as, "I wanted to be an astronaut at this age, wanted to see stars from close." Have a look:

In an interview to Hindustan Times, he cleared the air about his tweet and said, “I don’t know why people are speculating this because my tweet doesn’t hint anything like that. There’s no truth in it at all. It’s not happening. Yes, fans comment on my tweet to come back but from those comments, you can’t make it speculative news.”

Further Sunil said, “It is all baseless and I don’t want to comment on it. It’s really irritating that these speculations arise out of nowhere. So when there’s something, I myself will reveal.”

His tweet read, "Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever. So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. baaki ... mere husband mujhko..."

Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. 🙏 baaki ... mere husband mujhko... — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 15, 2019

Sunil was last seen in the film Bharat with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. His music video Mere Husband Mujhko in which he plays the role of Rinku Devi is a hit these days. Have a look:

