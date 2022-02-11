'If you can witness a sunrise, you are the luckiest' Sunil Grover shares FIRST video post heart surgery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIL GROVER Sunil Grover

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover Sunil Grover, who recently underwent bypass surgery after a minor heart attack, on Friday, shared a video grooving to 'Koi yahan aha nache nache'. With the post, Sunil informed his fans and friends that he recovering well at home and is now feeling fine. Taking to his Instagram, he dropped the clip and wrote "With your blessings, love and prayers I am recovering as you can see. Gratitude and Thank you. If you can witness a Sunrise, you are the luckiest."

Sunil had been admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute for a blockage in his heart. The doctor at the hospital informed that Sunil had suffered a minor heart attack and was also found COVID-19 positive at the time of admission on January 8. After a week, an angiography was done and since it was found that all of his three arteries had blockage a bypass was done.

He underwent 4 bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. "Since he has received all arterial grafts using internal mammary arteries his long term results should be good and will be able to lead a normal life in the long term with proper care which should include proper diet, exercise, yoga and medicine. He is a positive person with a bright outlook to life," Dr. Panda said.

On Thursday, Sunil Grover expressed gratitude to his well-wishers on social media. He took to his Twitter handle and penned, "Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali!"

On the professional front, Sunil has appeared on shows such as 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He has also featured in 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' and 'Gangs Of Filmistaan' after becoming a household name. Apart from his stint on television, he was recently seen in 'Bharat', 'Pataakha', 'Tandav', and 'Sunflower' among others.