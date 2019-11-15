Sunil Grover photoshops himself with Katy Perry; Katrina Kaif and other celebs can’t stop laughing

Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
Looks like comedian and actor Sunil Grover was feeling left out which is why he photoshopped himself in a picture with Katy Perry.

New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2019 23:55 IST
American pop star Katy Perry is currently in India for a One Plus concert. On Thursday, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a house party for the singer where all other Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Shanaya, Karisma Kapoor and others were present. After the party, they also shared photos and videos with the pop sensation. Looks like comedian and actor Sunil Grover was feeling left out which is why he photoshopped himself in a picture with Katy Perry.

Sunil Grover photoshopped and shared the photo with Katy Perry on his Instagram. He wrote, “Like everyone else I am also with @katyperry . She is very colourful and humble.” He replaced his face with the face of the man originally present in the photo and it is hilarious.

Soon after he shared the post, many Bollywood celebrities reacted to it couldn’t help but drop laughing emojis. Katrina Kaif, Mandira Bedi, Atul Agnihotri and others commented with ‘hahahaha’.

Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandes, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Ananya Pandey's and others photos with Katy Perry have already gone viral on the internet.

Hot N Hot 🥶🤪❤️

🥰🤗❤️More Power to You.... 🌟🌈 💝Love n Light✨

