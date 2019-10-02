VIDEO: Sunil Grover and Madhuri Dixit dancing to 'Tumse Milke Aisa Laga' will make you smile

VIDEO: Sunil Grover and Madhuri Dixt dancing to 'Tumse Milke Aisa Laga' will make you smile

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover is the favourite of many. Not only has he impressed us with his comic timing but he has also won hearts with his acting skills. Similar is the case with Bollywood's one of the beautiful actress Madhuri Dixit. The evergreen actress is these days seen sitting on the judges' chair of the show Dance Deewane. What would happen if these two lovable stars come together for a dance? Yes, you read that right!

Your wish has turned out to be true. Madhuri and Sunil came together on the stage and dance to the popular romantic track Tumse Milke Aisa Laga from the film Parinda. A video of you two has been going viral on the internet from an event where the two can be seen dancing hand in hand. Don't miss it out and check it here:

Sunil was recently in news for returning to The Kapil Sharma Show after he tweeted, "Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever. So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. baaki ... mere husband mujhko..."

Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. 🙏 baaki ... mere husband mujhko... — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 15, 2019

He during an interview to Hindustan Times made it clear that he is not doing the same. Sunil said, “I don’t know why people are speculating this because my tweet doesn’t hint anything like that. There’s no truth in it at all. It’s not happening. Yes, fans comment on my tweet to come back but from those comments, you can’t make it speculative news.”

Meanwhile, have a look at his video which gained popularity for the role of Rinku bhabhi.

