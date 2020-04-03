Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunil Grover gets emotional remembering The Kapil Sharma Show, shares old video

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover had left The Kapil Sharma Show long back but the fans still miss him create magic on the stage. From Guthi to Mashoor Gulati, his characters are still missed on the show. It looks like not just fans but the actor misses being on the show as well. On Thursday, Sunil shared an old video from The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed that it always makes him emotional.

Sunil shares a clip in which he is seen imitating Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose infront of the superstar and actress Kajol. The video is from SRK and Kajol's appearance on the show for the promotions of the film Dilwale. He is also seen trying to impress Kajol by dancing on the song Gerua. Sunil tweeted, "Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it." Watch the video here-

Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it. https://t.co/i1dgzggQOO — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 1, 2020

After leaving The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil moved his base to movies and starred in films like Bharat and Pataakha. The actor is seen reviving his comic character of Guthi frequently for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss where he is seen on Weekend Ka Vaar.

During the 21-day lockdown, Sunil Grover has been keeping active on social media and sharing quirky posts with his fans. Earlier, he shared a video in which he was seen separating lentils and rice from each other. The actor revealed that he had done the same three times since morning. He also asked his fans to stay at home and stay safe during this pandemic.

