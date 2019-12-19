Sunil Grover as Dr Mashoor Gulati from The Kapil Sharma Show is back but only in these BTS pictures

Everybody is aware of the big fat spat that happened between comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. But before that happened people loved the chemistry which the two shared in The Kapil Sharma Show where Sunil was seen playing the character of Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati. Recently, he was seen sharing the stage with Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 in the avatar of the funny woman and now he has turned into the old doctor again. Thinking if he's coming back on the show? Let's burst your bubbles and make it clear that it has happened in the recent BTS pictures that he shared on social media.

In the black and white pictures shared by Sunil, he can be seen transforming into the much-loved character. He also sports the beard and the wig which the original character has. Captioning the pictures, Sunil wrote, "I love becoming someone else...it's such a beautiful experience when I am able to get it right."

Recalling the infamous fight, it happened in the year 2017 during a flight where apparently Kapil hurled a shoe at Sunil aFter which he decided to quit the show. After his exit, the TRPs went stooping low so much such that the channel had to take the show off-AIR which made Kapil go into depression. Till date, every now and then talks about his return pop up. However, Sunil has always denied the air.

