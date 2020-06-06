Image Source : INSTAGRA/@OLDBOLLYERA Sunil Dutt birth anniversary: When legendary actor revealed how he made his mark in Bollywood on Aap ki Adalat

Born on 6 June 1929, Sunil Dutt was a movie actor, producer, director and politician.Some of his most memorable performances include Mother India, Waqt, Sadhna, Ek Phool Char Kaante, Gumraah, Mera Saaya, and Munna Bhai MBBS. His journey before his entry in Indian cinema was tumultuous yet worth taking pride in. Sunil Dutt once featured on Aap Ki Adalat and recalled how he shuffled his way into Bollywood all the way from a bus depot. Born in Jhelum district, which is now in Pakistan, a boy named Balraj Dutt arrived in Mumbai to find a new ray of hope in life.

However, his journey from a riot-torn Jhelum district to Mumbai wasn’t an easy one. Sunil Dutt and his family were victim of Indo-Pak partition riots of 1947. With the help of a Muslim neighbour Yakub, he and his family are successfully deported to Haryana. Sunil Dutt then moved to Lucknow with his family and spent a long time in Aminabad Galli. From there, he moves south to Bombay, landing himself in a job with Mumbai’s BEST services where he was paid an amount of Rs 100 as compensation.

Owing to his hard work and penchant for arts, he bags a job at Radio Ceylon from where his popularity increased manifolds. In 1955, he forayed into Indian cinema with Railway Platform. However, he gained immense popularity and adulation after Mother India, which starred his wife Nargis Dutt as his mother.

He was last seen in the Bollywood movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai alongside his son Sanjay.Dutt. In 1968, Sunil Dutt was honoured with the Padma Shri by the government. The actor died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his residence in Mumbai.

