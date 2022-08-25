Suniel Shetty reacts strongly to 'Boycott Bollywood' trend, says 'can't put my finger on a reason'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIEL SHETTY Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty who was attending an event in Raipur has also broken his silence on ongoing social media boycott trends and why they have had an impact on some of the recently released films. During the event, he answered several questions asked by the media. During the event, speaking about the boycott trend he said, "We have done a lot of good work too. However, people might not be happy with the type of subjects the films are having these days, and that is why we are going through such a tough time.

Hopefully, this will be considered. Initially, it felt like a one-off thing but now we have been continuously seeing that people are not coming to theatres and I can't put my finger on a reason why and what this is happening."

Suniel has spoken up amid the increasing trend of boycotting films on social media. Lately, Superstars Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' faced the wrath of the boycott trend as both films failed to perform at the box office.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Anupam Kher also spoke candidly on the boycott culture on social media that many believe is the driving force behind Bollywood films failing at the box office. Kher said that audience has the right to make up their minds about not wanting to watch certain content and the filmmakers and actors should focus more on the subject of films and less on "crying over the boycott culture."

Kher commented, "The Kashmir Files was boycotted too. Many renowned critics said it should not be watched. The same thing happened with The Accidental Prime Minister. We did not cry over it. Content is very important. Nikhil (Siddhartha) is not known in the Hindi belt but I have seen people whistling in cinema halls after watching Karthikeya 2. We like to coin new terms like 'boycott culture'. A movie critic has the power to tell people to watch a film or not. But that does not mean the audience will actually not watch it. The audience has the power to make or break anyone."

There is mass hysteria surrounding the new trend with many actors fearing it might affect the business of their films.

