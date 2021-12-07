"I had a fan moment,' quips Suniel Shetty on watching son Ahan's debut in Tadap | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SWAPOND74538165 Suniel Shetty on watching son Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap Tara Sutaria Athiya Shetty OTT platform | EXCLUSIVE

"Wow, this boy can act," was Suniel Shetty's reaction when he first saw his son Ahan Shetty making his Bollywood debut with Tadap. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the proud father shared the moment when he was in the theatre and watching Ahan essaying the lead role.

"I think I had a fan moment. I have done over a hundred films now but I don't think I have given that kind of performance. The command over the language, voice and his understanding of the character was beautiful," he elaborated, adding, "It was not just him who did a wonderful job in the film but Tara Sutaria and other actors too. The icing on the cake was the box office collection. Each day is better than the previous one."

When asked if Athiya and Ahan feel pressurised or stressed because of Suniel Shetty's success on Box Office, the actor said "Stress is important, pressure padna bhi chaiye, because if there won't be any pressure, you will take things for granted and especially when it comes to film industry, it is better not take a 'Friday' or 'audience' for granted. You have to deliver a blockbuster product."

Watch his full interview here:

Talking about Suniel Shetty's professional front, the actor is all set to make his OTT debut with the web series 'Invisible Woman'. Produced by Yoodlee Films, and helmed by Tamil director Rajesh M. Selva, the noir action thriller series also stars Esha Gupta.

