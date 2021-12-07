Tuesday, December 07, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Emergence of new variants & resurgence of cases suggest that the pandemic far from over: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane
  • Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 95,014: Union Health Ministry
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. "I had a fan moment,' quips Suniel Shetty on watching son Ahan's debut in Tadap | EXCLUSIVE

"I had a fan moment,' quips Suniel Shetty on watching son Ahan's debut in Tadap | EXCLUSIVE

Suniel Shetty feels proud that his son Ahan Shetty's debut film 'Tadap' is getting a roaring response at the box office. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the actor recalled the moment when he saw Ahan on the big screen for the first time, essaying the lead role.  

Ridhi Suri Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi
New Delhi Published on: December 07, 2021 12:22 IST
Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty
Image Source : TWITTER/@SWAPOND74538165

Suniel Shetty on watching son Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap Tara Sutaria Athiya Shetty OTT platform | EXCLUSIVE

"Wow, this boy can act," was Suniel Shetty's reaction when he first saw his son Ahan Shetty making his Bollywood debut with Tadap. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the proud father shared the moment when he was in the theatre and watching Ahan essaying the lead role. 

"I think I had a fan moment. I have done over a hundred films now but I don't think I have given that kind of performance. The command over the language, voice and his understanding of the character was beautiful," he elaborated, adding, "It was not just him who did a wonderful job in the film but Tara Sutaria and other actors too. The icing on the cake was the box office collection. Each day is better than the previous one."

When asked if Athiya and Ahan feel pressurised or stressed because of Suniel Shetty's success on Box Office, the actor said "Stress is important, pressure padna bhi chaiye, because if there won't be any pressure, you will take things for granted and especially when it comes to film industry, it is better not take a 'Friday' or 'audience' for granted. You have to deliver a blockbuster product."

Watch his full interview here:  

Talking about Suniel Shetty's professional front, the actor is all set to make his OTT debut with the web series 'Invisible Woman'. Produced by Yoodlee Films, and helmed by Tamil director Rajesh M. Selva, the noir action thriller series also stars Esha Gupta. 

Also Read: Suniel Shetty approves Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship; has million-dollar advice for couples | EXCLUSIVE

 

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News