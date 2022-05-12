Thursday, May 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • SC refuses to grant interim relief & stay LIC IPO share allotment on batch of pleas by policyholders
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Suniel Shetty on daughter Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's marriage: I love the boy, it's for them to decide

Suniel Shetty on daughter Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's marriage: I love the boy, it's for them to decide

Suniel Shetty, in a recent event, said he "loves" KL Rahul but refrained from confirming or denying the wedding rumours with his daughter and actress Athiya Shetty.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: May 12, 2022 12:27 IST
Suniel Shetty on daughter Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's marriage: I love the boy, it's for them to decide
Image Source : FILE

Suniel Shetty on daughter Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's marriage: I love the boy, it's for them to decide

Actor Suniel Shetty says his actor daughter Athiya and her cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul have his "blessings" but it's up to them when they want to tie the knot. Though the couple has never officially confirmed that they're dating, there were reports that the duo is set to get married later this year. During an event late Wednesday evening, Suniel Shetty said he "loves" Rahul but refrained from confirming or denying the wedding rumours.

"She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there," the actor told reporters.

also read: Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya and KL Rahul to get married in December?

 

He was speaking at an event of the Meraki real estate brand. Both, Athiya and Rahul, 30, regularly share their pictures on social media and are often also spotted together.

The 29-year-old actor was last seen in the film "Motichoor Chaknachoor". 

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News