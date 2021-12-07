Suniel Shetty approves Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship; has million-dollar advice for couples | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Suniel Shetty approves Athiya and KL Rahul's relationship

Tadap's screening was a double extravaganza for Bollywood star Suniel Shetty. While his son, Ahan Shetty, was making his acting debut, his daughter Athiya Shetty was making her first public appearance with beau KL Rahul. Athiya, who has been tight-lipped about the relationship stunned everyone in the vicinity as the couple walked hand-in-hand at the premiere night. Now, days later, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, proud father Suniel Shetty revealed how he feels about his daughter and her much-talked-about relationship. He said, "I am sure ki Athiya jisse bhi chose kre apni Zindagi mein, voh bahot hi khush rahega aur khushnaseeb hoga and vice-versa."

Talking about ups and downs in a relationship, the actor had million-dollar advice, "Never, in my life, I have spoiled any relationship with anyone. If by any chance, I have, I myself have apologised and tried to mend it. Because if two people aren't ready to let go of their egos or if there is an ego clash then a relationship can't work. And same goes for marriages also. So, its all about compromises and understanding each other in life. And we cannot take relationships for granted, we can't just assume or think ki filmy log ache ni hote ya cricketers ache ni hote, insaan individually ata hai apne naseeb leke and he has to work on it."

Watch the full interview here:

Earlier, Rahul had reportedly listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England last month. As per rules, players were supposed to notify if they would be travelling with their wives or partners for the series.