Sumeet Vyas, wife Ekta Kaul welcome their first baby boy, name him Ved

Finally some good news in the time of crisis! Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas and actress wife Ekta Kaul welcomed their first baby and it's a boy! The announcement about the baby's arrival was made by the actor on Thursday who also shared that they have decided to name him 'Ved.' Not only this, his Instagram post even described how the two of them are behaving like cliche parents after arrival of "Jr Kaul Vyas." Taking to the photo-sharing application, Sumeet wrote, "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved," and added a status update about how the new parents are doing: "Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche, smothering the child every few minutes."

As soon as the news drop, congratulatory wishes started pouring in from fans as well as their industry counterparts. Actor Nakuul Mehta was the first one to wish the couple and wrote, "Vadhaiyaaan" with a heart emoji. Have a look at his announcement here:

Ekta on Wednesday shared an appreciation post fr Sumeet through a video full of memories from their wedding and holidays. She wrote alongside, "Our world is about to change. But my life has changed because of you. I am so thankful that we get to go on this ride together. So before all the screaming and diaper changing begins, I just want to say, Papa, you are beautiful. Thank you!"

It was in the month of April when Ekta announced the news of her pregnancy through a quirky post as she wrote, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon) Created, Directed and Produced by US.... @sumeetvyas and I."

For the unversed, the couple got married in a traditional Kashmiri ceremony in Jammu in September 2018. On the work front, Ekta has worked in shows like-- 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' and 'Mere Angne Mein'. While Sumeet is known for his role as Mikesh which he played in 'Permanent Roommates.' He has also worked in 'Tripling' and was seen as Kareena Kapoor's fiance in Veere Di Wedding.

