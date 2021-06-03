Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUMEET VYAS, EKTA KAUL Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul pen heartfelt wishes with adorable videos on son Ved's first birthday. Watch

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul who are soaking in the bliss of parenthood are on cloud nine as they celebrate their son Ved's first birthday today. Both the parents took to their social media platforms to express and shower love on the little one's special day. Sumeet shared an adorable video and joked that he will ‘never stop kissing’ his son’s neck, even when he is older and ‘with someone'. On the other side, Ekta posted a video with Ved on the latest 'Aurora Runaway' Instagram trend.

In the video shared by The Permanent Roommates star, little Ved is seen looking out of the window of a car with his nanny. Soon, he gets excited and beams happiness as he sees his father. Sumeet is then seen taking his baby boy in his arms as he starts kissing him. Sharing the video Sumeet wrote, "Happy 1st birthday Ved. You mean the world to me. And I’ll never stop kissing your neck. Even when you’re Older and with someone, remember, I told you this (sic)."

Sharing a cute video, the Mere Angne Mein actor captioned it, “And we are 1..One year of sheer bliss, happiness and pure love.. Happy birthday Veda.. I love you.. #oneyearofmotherhood #manymoretogo."

Ekta shared another post dedicated to the baby boy.

Several celebs and fans commented on Instagram Reel videos of the actors and showered the birthday boy with love and well wishes. Actress Nimrat Kaur wrote, "May God always bless his heart and smile....all the love of the world to your cupcake". Kubra Sait commented, "You’re 1 already!!! GOD!". Sumeet’s sister, actor Shruti Vyas also wished her nephew as she wrote, “Happy 1st birthday sunshine,Bhua loves you so much #vedvyas.” Actor Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “Happy birthday my laddoo."

Sumeet and Ekta Kaul, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 3, last year. They decided to name him Ved. Sumeet dropped the baby news on Instagram with a statement dipped in his signature sense of humor: "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche, smothering the child every few minutes."