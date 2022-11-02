Suhana Khan wishes Shah Rukh Khan on birthday with childhood pic featuring Aryan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan

Suhana Khan's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan was one of the sweetest. The star kid shared a childhood photo featuring her sibling Aryan Khan. Calling SRK her 'bestest friend' Suhana declared that she loves her dad the most. In the adorable photo, the Bollywood star is seen in the center as Suhana and Aryan pout to plant a kiss on his cheeks. She also posted Pathaan's teaser video from SRK's upcoming film.

“Happy birthday to my bestest friend I love you the most,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHANSuhana's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile, kicking off his 57th birthday celebrations, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted scores of admirers stationed outside his Bandra home, Mannat, last night. After a no-show last year, the actor revived his annual ritual of meeting fans from the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat', one of the landmarks of Mumbai. The road leading up to the star's house was chock-a-block with fans, who were singing birthday songs for their idol, flashing torchlight from their smartphones.

Dressed in a black T-shirt and denims, Shah Rukh waved, blew kisses and spread his arms in his signature pose to the hundreds of people waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. He was accompanied by his youngest child AbRam.

Shah Rukh, whose last full-fledged screen appearance was 2018's "Zero", has three film releases lined up for next year.

There is the high-octane spy thriller "Pathaan" -- whose teaser was unveiled virtually today on social media. The actor plays the titular spy in the upcoming Yash Raj Films (YRF) Production. Billed as a "high-octane spy thriller", "Pathaan" is directed by Siddharth Anand of "War" and "Bang Bang" fame. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan will have a cameo in the film.

Pathaan will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will be followed by "Jawan", a pan-India movie helmed by Atlee, and Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki".

--with agency inputs

