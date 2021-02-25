Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana Khan shares 'cheesy' picture; Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana never fails to steal the limelight with her amazing sense of style. She enjoys a massive fanbase on her social media account. Suhana Khan, on Thursday, took to her Instagram and posted a picture along with a video of herself grating cheese. More than her chore, it is her fashion statement in the image that is turning heads.

The picture was followed by a video of her talking to her friends while grating cheese, and flipping her hair.

Suhana looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a cropped beige-colored top paired with a fitted skirt. She completed the look with soft make-up and kept her hair open.

In the image, she is seen holding a grater and cheese. For the caption, she wrote: "Say (cheese emoji)."

Suhana's fans and freinds were in complete awe of the actress. Her friend and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda commented, "Ohkaaayyy," with a fire emoji.

Suhana is currently in New York, after spending time in Mumbai during the lockdown. Suhana keeps sharing some glimpses from her New York stay. From beautiful views of the snow from her apartment to some glamorous pictures from the party night out with friends and her selfies.

Suhana is currently studying filmmaking in New York. Last month, Shah Rukh and son AbRam had dropped her off at the Mumbai airport under high security. She studies at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Like her father, Suhana wants to become an actor. She starred in a production of William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet in London.

Shah Rukh praised her performance in an Instagram post and wrote, "With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team."