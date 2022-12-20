Suhana Khan shares acting notes from Shah Rukh Khan, calls it 'Tuesday inspiration'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUHANAKHAN2 Suhana Khan will make her acting debut with The Archies

Suhana Khan shared notes on acting she has received from her father Shah Rukh Khan. She dubbed it 'Tuesday inspiration'. Suhana posted a series of images on Instagram in which she shared glimpses of a diary she got from her actor father, which consisted of notes on the art and craft of acting. The diary has notes from as long back as 2014. On social media, fans have been reacting to Suhana's post and calling SRK a doting father for helping his daughter before she entered the profession herself.

Suhana Khan shares SRK's diary

The diary that SRK presented to Suhana has a floral cover. Inside it was written, "To Suhana from Papa." It consists notes on acting from the Badshah of Bollywood. The entries date back to 2014. This gesture from SRK has left his fans in awe of him. Many have been sharing Suhana's Instagram post on social media and praising the loving bond between the father and the daughter. Captioning her post, Suhana wrote, Tuesday inspiration." She accompanied it with a red heart emoji.

Suhana Khan wraps filming on Bollywood debut project

Suhana Khan has recently wrapped up the filming of her Bollywood film The Archies. The Netflix movie, set in the 1960s, is the Indian adaptation of the popular American comic Archies Comics. Billed as a coming-of-age story based in the Anglo Indian community of India, "The Archies" follows the life of popular fictional teenagers Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle, among others.

The film marks the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the upcoming film Pathaan. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham co-star with him in it. Siddharth Anand has directed the YRF-backed action film in which SRK plays the titular spy.

