Suhana Khan personifies royalty in shimmery saree but Shah Rukh Khan has a doubt. Know what is it

Suhana Khan recently shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle. She recently attended Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party in a gorgeous shimmery saree. For the event, she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in Manish Malhotra's design. Flaunting her look, Suhana, on Saturday shared two pictures of herself. She captioned the post with a yellow heart and tagged Maniesh Malhotra. While many chimed in her comment section to compliment her, one comment that caught our attention was that of Suhana's father Shah Rukh Khan.

Calling her elegant and graceful, SRK asked Suhana, 'did u tie the saree urself?' The Pathaan actor commented, "The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time... so elegant and graceful ( did you tie the saree urself?), to which, Suhana replied, "Love you, uhh no, Gauri Khan did it for me." Well, Suhana's mother Gauri Khan too reacted to the post. Her comment read, "Sarees are so timeless."

To complete her festive look, Suhana paired the saree with a spaghetti-strap blouse. The heavy sequinned saree in gold was teamed with a plunging v-neck blouse. Opting for a retro-styled bun, Suhana wore emerald jewels. Suhana was accompanied by her brother Aryan Khan. ALSO READ: Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan look bold in gold at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash | Inside PICS

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan raised the temperatures as they attended Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party. On Friday night, the actress hosted a grand Diwali celebration at her house in Mumbai and popular faces of B-town lined up in their best traditional outfits for some fun and festivities. The two star kids who caught the most attention were Suhana and Nysa. The two looked beautiful and bold as they arrived in their golden ensembles.

Not just the guests but the host too looked stunning as ever. The ‘Badhaai Do’ actor was spotted with her sister Samiksha Pednekar outside her residence. The sisters struck many poses in front of the paps. Samiksha opted for a beautiful silver lehenga.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'. Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies'. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, it is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The official release date of 'The Archies' is still awaited. ALSO READ: Salman Khan recovering from dengue, to resume work post-Diwali | Deets Inside

